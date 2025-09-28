Listen Live
Local

Hoosiers Grind Out Win at Iowa 20-15

Published on September 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IOWA CITY, IA.—The 11th ranked Indiana Hoosier football team was able to emerge victorious over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium 20-15.

Iowa did its best to keep the ball away from Indiana. They had the ball for 32:42 to Indiana’s 27:18. They also forced two Indiana fumbles but didn’t recover either of them, but they did force an interception from Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

With the game tied at 13-13, Mendoza hit Elijah Sarratt with a 49-yard touchdown pass to put Indiana up 20-13 with 1:28 remaining.

Iowa’s starting quarterback, Mark Gronowski, got hurt during the game which forced the Hawkeyes to put in Hank Brown as the backup. He couldn’t get Iowa down the field to tie it up.

After the Hawkeyes turned it over on downs, the Hoosiers took a safety as Mendoza was trying to run the clock out.

Mendoza finished with 233 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. He was sacked twice.

Roman Hemby led Indiana on the ground with 86 yards on 15 carries. Sarratt finished with 132 yards receiving on six receptions.

Indiana had eight players with at least five tackles. Isaiah Jones led the way with eight of them.

Indiana is 5-0. They have a bye week next week. They’ll face Oregon on October 11.

l

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
10 Items
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

Brittany Fortinberry Mugshot
Local News

47 Charges for Ex-Martinsville Teacher After New Victim Comes Forward

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

Marion County Jail
Local

Former Inmate: Marion County Jail Overrun with Drugs

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close