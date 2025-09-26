Listen Live
Final Arrest Made in Northwest Indy Shooting

Detectives recovered 47 shell casings at the scene.

Published on September 26, 2025

Georgetown Road Shooting
Source: Marion County Prosecutor / Submitted Photo

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Homicide detectives have arrested the final suspect in a Sept. 20 shooting that injured three people on the city’s northwest side.

Police arrested 19-year-old Harold Love Jr. on Thursday with help from several specialized IMPD units.

He’s facing several preliminary charges: three counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a machine gun.

During the search of Love’s residence, officers found evidence that led to additional preliminary charges in a separate case: dealing methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, and possession of a machine gun.

On the night of September 20, around 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers were already in the area of Georgetown Road near West 56th Street, keeping watch over a large event. Then they heard gunfire coming from behind the Jimmy John’s at 5620 Georgetown Road. When they got to the scene, they found three men who had been shot.

Detectives recovered 47 shell casings at the scene. One victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the hand, abdomen, leg, thigh, and chest. Another had 11 gunshot wounds and required immediate surgery. The third was shot in the heel and foot.

Earlier in the investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Carlos Contreras, who allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed near railroad tracks on Guion Road.

Officers recovered firearms and narcotics from his car. Contreras also faces preliminary charges of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

