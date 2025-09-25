Former FBI Director Comey Indicted by DOJ

Michael M. Santiago

ALEXANDRIA, VA.–Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted. The Justice Department got the indictment from a grand jury in Virginia.

Comey has been charged with making one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.

It’s believed the false statements are related to testimony he gave before Congress on his handling of the investigation into the 2016 presidential election. It involved Russia allegedly interfering with the Presidential election.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted “No one is above the law” after news of the indictment broke.