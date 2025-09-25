Listen Live
National

Former FBI Director Comey Indicted by DOJ

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

James Comey Promotes His New Book FDR Drive At Barnes And Nobles In New York
Michael M. Santiago

ALEXANDRIA, VA.–Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted. The Justice Department got the indictment from a grand jury in Virginia.

Comey has been charged with making one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.

It’s believed the false statements are related to testimony he gave before Congress on his handling of the investigation into the 2016 presidential election. It involved Russia allegedly interfering with the Presidential election.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted “No one is above the law” after news of the indictment broke.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
10 Items
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Local

Dump Truck Driver Dies in Crash at Danville Home

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close