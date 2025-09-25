Listen Live
Violent People Targeted in Indy Sting

Published on September 25, 2025

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Law enforcement officials from across local, state, and federal agencies will announce the results of Operation Guardian on Thursday afternoon, a multi-day crackdown targeting some of Indianapolis’s most violent offenders.

The initiative led to more than 100 arrests, the recovery of over two dozen firearms, multiple narcotics, and other evidence, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey will be joined by representatives from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the IMPD Chief’s Conference Room in the City-County Building. Officials are expected to highlight the collaborative effort and discuss ongoing strategies to reduce violent crime in the city.

