Kimmel Breaks Silence on Suspension, Charlie Kirk Shooting

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made his return to ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday night, delivering a monologue that touched on his recent suspension, the tragic killing of Charlie Kirk, and broader questions around free speech. The full transcript is provided below.

“I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind,” Kimmel told viewers. “But I do want to make something clear because it’s important to me as a human, and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

Reflecting on Kirk’s death, Kimmel said, “I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed, sending love to his family and asking for compassion, and I meant it, and I still do. Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but I understand that to some, that felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both. And for those who think I did, uh, point a finger, I get why you’re upset.”

Love Politics? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He added, “If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way. I have many friends and family members on the other side who I love and remain close to, even though we don’t agree on politics at all. I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution, and it isn’t.”

Kimmel also took aim at former President Donald Trump, criticizing his attempts to cancel the show, which Kimmel claimed “backfired bigly.”

“You almost have to feel sorry for him,” Kimmel said of Trump. “He tried his best to cancel me, instead he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now.”