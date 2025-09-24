Listen Live
Sniper Targeting Dallas Federal Immigration Office

Early reports are that three people were critically wounded and the shooter is dead. 

Published on September 24, 2025

US-POLITICS-PROTEST-IMMIGRATION-ICE
Source: OCTAVIO JONES / Getty

Dallas, TX — At least three people in ICE custody were killed after a sniper opened fire at a Dallas ICE facility early Wednesday morning.

The shooting started just before 7 a.m. at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office. Police say all of those shot were in ICE custody, and no law enforcement officers were hurt.

The gunman, described only as a white man, was later found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed “multiple injuries and fatalities,” saying the motive is still unclear but calling the violence against ICE “unprecedented” and saying “it must stop.”

Authorities have not said if they are looking for any other shooters.

