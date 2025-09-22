Listen Live
Sports

Kenny Moore II Delivers Pick-Six Ball Vs Titans To His Mother

Published on September 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Kenny Moore II Delivers Pick-Six Ball Vs Titans To His Mother

In one of the defining moments of the Indianapolis Colts’ dominant Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II delivered a game-changing play right off the bat.

RELATED | 5 Things Learned: Colts Take Care Of Titans

During the Titans first series, Moore perfectly read Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward’s eyes, jumped the route intended for wide receiver Tony Pollard, and snatched the interception.

Moore made sure he delivered the ball himself to his mother.

Unfortunately, Moore’s afternoon ended earlier than expected.

He was later ruled out of the game with a calf injury, a concerning development for the Colts’

There’s no immediate word on the severity of the injury, but Colts fans will be hoping for a quick return.

Still, Moore’s pick-six stood out as one of the game’s biggest highlights.

SEE ALSO

Kenny Moore II Delivers Pick-Six Ball Vs Titans To His Mother  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local

Indiana Senator Jim Banks Targets Discord Over Violent Acts

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

Google Data Center
Local

Data Center Disperse: More are Likely for Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close