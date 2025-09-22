Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Kenny Moore II Delivers Pick-Six Ball Vs Titans To His Mother

In one of the defining moments of the Indianapolis Colts’ dominant Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II delivered a game-changing play right off the bat.

During the Titans first series, Moore perfectly read Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward’s eyes, jumped the route intended for wide receiver Tony Pollard, and snatched the interception.

Moore made sure he delivered the ball himself to his mother.

Unfortunately, Moore’s afternoon ended earlier than expected.

He was later ruled out of the game with a calf injury, a concerning development for the Colts’

There’s no immediate word on the severity of the injury, but Colts fans will be hoping for a quick return.

Still, Moore’s pick-six stood out as one of the game’s biggest highlights.

