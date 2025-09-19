ISP: Petersburg Man Operating Tractor Arrested for OWI and Resisting

(Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

PIKE COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Petersburg who was operating a John Deere tractor Thursday night was arrested for operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.

State Police say a trooper stopped 40-year-old Joshua Brames of Petersburg because he disregarded a stop sign on State Road 57 in Pike County. The John Deere tractor was also pulling a yard trailer on 4th Street. The trooper says the trailer did not have taillights.

“Brames displayed signs of impairment but refused field sobriety tests. Brames then stepped off the tractor and fled on foot,” said State Police in a Friday morning news release.

Brames was arrested, but the trooper says Brames was not cooperative and refused to submit to a chemical test.

“Due to his state of intoxication, he was transported to Daviess Community Hospital to be cleared by medical staff before being incarcerated,” the news release continued.

After he was cleared at the hospital, Brames was taken to the Pike County Jail.