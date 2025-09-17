Listen Live
Local

Indy Nonprofit, Church Collab on Tiny Home Project for Homeless

Indy Nonprofit and Church Collab on Tiny Home Project for Homeless

Sanctuary Indy and Lynhurst Baptist Church have teamed up on a project to try and create a community of tiny homes and duplexes for some of the most at-risk people in the city.

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — A nonprofit group and an Indianapolis church are working together to help those that are homeless.

Sanctuary Indy and Lynhurst Baptist Church have partnered on a project to try and create a community of tiny homes and duplexes for the most at-risk people in the city.

“We are actually taking individuals who are at the very top of the list,” Michelle Shelburne, founder of Sanctuary Indy, told WISH-TV. “Without interaction, they would die outside.”

If approved, the plan is to build the community on South Lyndhurst Drive near West Washington Street. Sanctuary Indy has a 99-year-lease to develop the land owned by the church.

A grant from Indianapolis-based Congregations with Community is helping to fund the projects, with each home costing about $50,000.

Benjamin Wakefield, senior pastor of Lynhurst Baptist Church, said to the WISH-TV that the community will have mentors available for the residents to help them through the process.

“It’s not just ‘Here’s a house. Good luck.’ This is a wraparound service that really welcomes people and loves them right where they’re at.”

Those who move in would pay 30% of their income toward rent, which includes utilities.

Each tiny home would be about 350 square feet that comes with a full bathroom, a bedroom, a kitchenette and a front porch. The two groups are hoping to have the first six homes finished by this December and then duplexes for families and a community center built by 2027.

According to Shelburne, they cannot complete certain permits until after a modification hearing, set for Sept. 25.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Reportedly Shot At Utah Valley University
Local

Turning Point USA Indiana Remembers Kirk

Mike Braun inauguration
Politics

Gov. Braun Expresses Hope for Lower AES Indiana Rates

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close