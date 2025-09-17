Listen Live
Good News

Guinness World Record: Tallest Sunflower Grown in Indiana

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A Fort Wayne man has grown the tallest sunflower in the world.

Alex Babich raised the massive flower in his backyard. The record-breaking sunflower reached an incredible 35 feet and 9 inches. That’s as tall as a telephone pole.

Guinness World Records confirmed the feat last week. The flower, named “Clover,” beat the previous record in Germany by five feet.

Babich’s 10-year-old son helped care for the sunflower by climbing scaffolding.

Fort Wayne Man Inches Toward National Tallest Sunflower Record
Source: Garden Fun Guy / facebook

On September 3, about 85 people gathered in Fort Wayne to witness the official measurement. Master gardeners, local officials, and a Guinness representative were on hand. A drone and a cherry picker were even used to confirm the height.

For Babich, the moment was deeply personal. Now a landscape gardener and seed seller, he began growing sunflowers seven years ago. His first one reached 13 feet, but through trial and error, his plants kept getting taller.

His giant flower will soon be featured in a documentary called Bloom.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Reportedly Shot At Utah Valley University
Local

Turning Point USA Indiana Remembers Kirk

Mike Braun inauguration
Politics

Gov. Braun Expresses Hope for Lower AES Indiana Rates

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close