Guinness World Record: Tallest Sunflower Grown in Indiana

A Fort Wayne man has grown the tallest sunflower in the world.

Alex Babich raised the massive flower in his backyard. The record-breaking sunflower reached an incredible 35 feet and 9 inches. That’s as tall as a telephone pole.

Guinness World Records confirmed the feat last week. The flower, named “Clover,” beat the previous record in Germany by five feet.

Babich’s 10-year-old son helped care for the sunflower by climbing scaffolding.

Source: Garden Fun Guy / facebook

On September 3, about 85 people gathered in Fort Wayne to witness the official measurement. Master gardeners, local officials, and a Guinness representative were on hand. A drone and a cherry picker were even used to confirm the height.

For Babich, the moment was deeply personal. Now a landscape gardener and seed seller, he began growing sunflowers seven years ago. His first one reached 13 feet, but through trial and error, his plants kept getting taller.

His giant flower will soon be featured in a documentary called Bloom.