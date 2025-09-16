Robert Redford, Academy-Winning Actor and Director, Dies at 89

Source: Kaku KURITA / Getty

Academy Award-winning director and actor Robert Redford is dead. He died today at his home in Utah at the age of 89, according to the New York Times.

Born in Santa Monica, California in 1936, Redford won an Oscar in 1981 for directing the film “Ordinary People.” His acting credits included the movies “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “All Is Lost,” “An Unfinished Life,” “The Sting,” “Spy Game,” “The Horse Whisperer,” “Lions for Lambs,” “All the President’s Men,” and “Quiz Show.”

He’s also credited as the founder of the Sundance Film Festival.

Aside from his Hollywood career, Redford was well known his unwavering commitment to environmental and political causes. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2016.