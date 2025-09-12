Man Charged After Downtown Indy Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man working as a security guard near South Meridian Street is facing charges after two women were injured in a shooting earlier this month.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Sept. 5, following a reported argument outside a downtown business. Investigators say the guard, identified as Antwan Thomas, allegedly fired several shots during the dispute, hitting both women. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.
Thomas was arrested six days later at a home on Ridgeview Drive. Authorities say they recovered firearms, narcotics, and cash during a search of the property. Due to a prior felony conviction, Thomas is not legally allowed to own guns.
He now faces preliminary charges including aggravated battery, narcotics dealing, and unlawful firearm possession.
