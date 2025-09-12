Listen Live

Breaking News

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting
Sports

WAtCH LIVE: Officials Hold Presser Following Charlie Kirk's As...

WATCH LIVE: Officials Hold Presser Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Being In Custody

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlie Kirk shooting: Vigil held in Illinois
Source: Anadolu / Getty

WAtCH LIVE: Officials Hold Presser Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Being In Custody

Officials are holding a live press conference to address the recent capture of the suspect accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The announcement follows an intensive investigation after Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University.

Authorities are expected to provide details on the suspect’s identity, the circumstances of the arrest, and any potential motives.

This development marks a significant step in the case, which has drawn widespread attention and condemnation of political violence.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local

Indiana Investors Among Victims in $62.5M Fraud Case

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Helen and Robin
Local News

Mother-Daughter Duo Score $150,000 Powerball Win

FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local

Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes into Indianapolis Home

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close