Listen Live

Breaking News

Charlie Kirk Has Been Fatally Shot at Utah Event
Politics

Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The heartbreaking news of the death of Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk is weighing heavy across the nation.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA was tragically assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was at the University speaking to over 2,000 people about Conservative politics in today’s world. He was answering a question regarding the recent school shooting involving a transgender person when he was shot, what appeared to be near his clavicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. He was 31 years old with a wife and two young daughters.

The attack on free speech has caused an uproar online from cries of outrage and broken hearts to the other extreme of some celebrating the tragedy. We spoke with several WIBC hosts, friends of the show, and even listeners on their response to this historic moment. Check out their responses below.

Share your thoughts with us on X or Facebook.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
Breaking News

Breaking News

National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Close-Up Of Toy Hanging On Window
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud

In this photo illustration, the Powerball (Power Ball) logo...
Local

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close