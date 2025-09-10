Source: Patabook News / Patabook News

Tony Katz:

If you missed it yesterday, the Lieutenant governor, his name is Micah Beckwith with went on with Himmer and Nigel. You should listen to it make your decisions for yourself.

The post about Haitian refugees that just simply got everybody to say, what is he talking about? Was deleted by someone in his camp.

Now that’s very possible that he’s got people on his staff and someone deleted it. Are you saying, Lieutenant Governor… you’ve got forty thousand people looking for asylum in Indiana? We’re going to allow all forty thousand in? Are there any checks? Is this what we actually need? You already have issues in places like Logansport and in other places, and he’s already spoken out about issues in Logansport. The question before us is were you advocating for allowing these people into the country? Yes, or no, because we already know that this TPS Temporary Protective Status was nothing more than a cover to be able to allow people into the country without having to go through any rules or regulations, allow people to engage in hiring. It seemed like a jobs program. This is what we determined from our visit to Springfield, Ohio.

Remember they’re eating the dogs or eating the cats:

… that whole thing they weren’t. They are eating the geese though, and they can’t drive, and no one has a driver’s license, and it has sent rents through the roof. That’s all true as well. So, he posted this, and people are like, what are we talking about here?

Listen to the “Micah Beckwith Simply Cannot Connect” discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

Watch the show here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio