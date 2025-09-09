Warrant Issued for Man Involved in I-65 Crash that Later Killed Baby

Listen Live
Warrant Issued for Man Involved in I-65 Crash that Killed Baby

An arrest warrant has been issued for Oshe Watkins from Merrillville who was stopped in his car in the middle of Interstate 65 southbound on August 3.

Published on September 9, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A Merrillville man is wanted by police after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Indianapolis where a baby later died.

Court documents say the crash happened Aug. 3 at around 3 a.m. on Interstate 65 southbound at the 113.9-mile marker. It involved a 2008 Jeep SUV and a 2020 Chevrolet SUV. The Jeep was stopped in the middle of the interstate and obstructing traffic when the Chevrolet hit it.

The driver of the Jeep was later identified as Oshe Watkins. Police said Watkins left the scene of the crash on foot.

The driver of the Chevrolet was a 27-year-old woman who was also 8.5 months pregnant at the time. She had to undergo an emergency C-section and unfortunately lost her baby on Aug. 5 at Riley Hospital.

Court documents further mention that Watkins was described by a family member as a “troubled kid who abuses illegal drugs, prescriptions and alcoholic beverages.”

When police interviewed Watkins, he initially denied being involved in the crash. He also told investigators that he ran out of gas on the interstate and after his girlfriend came to pick him up to go get gas, he came back to find his car was gone.

Watkins later confirmed that he was driving his car when he was rear-ended and that he left the scene of the crash on foot and got picked up by his girlfriend. He did not give a reason for why he was stopped in the middle of the interstate.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Watkins. He faces charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in catastrophic injury and failure to remain at the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury.

