NWS: Warming Trend Across Indiana

NWS: Warming Trend Across Indiana Means Elevated Fire Risk and Drought Conditions

Published on September 9, 2025

Dry weather, Increased Fire
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are going to increase as the week goes on across Indiana. With that, though, comes worsening drought conditions and the possibility for fires.

“Really the story is going to be dry and very warm weather. That’s going to accelerate some of those drought concerns that we’ve already seen develop,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Ryan says it’s not uncommon to see an increase in field fires started from combines.

“We’re going to have lower humidity. We have a ground that’s getting dryer and dryer by the day. If we have a day where we have some higher winds, that could easily lead to fires getting out of control, so we want to try and avoid those things,” said Ryan.

There is no threat of rain for at least the next week throughout the state.

“If you have plants or a lawn, you’re going to want to water those things more at least until we see the pattern change. I don’t see that happening for close to the next 14 days and maybe even beyond that,” said Ryan.

