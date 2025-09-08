Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy was shot early Monday in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood on the city’s near northeast side.
Officers found him around 3:15 a.m. at an abandoned apartment on Brouse Avenue, near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue. Police say he was targeted.
“He said he was standing on the steps when someone dressed in all black approached and started shooting at him for no reason,” IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer told News 8.
The boy was stable when taken to a hospital. No suspects have been identified, and police haven’t released any additional information.
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic
-
Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital