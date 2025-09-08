Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy was shot early Monday in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood on the city’s near northeast side.

Officers found him around 3:15 a.m. at an abandoned apartment on Brouse Avenue, near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue. Police say he was targeted.

“He said he was standing on the steps when someone dressed in all black approached and started shooting at him for no reason,” IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer told News 8.

The boy was stable when taken to a hospital. No suspects have been identified, and police haven’t released any additional information.