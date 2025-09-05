Mark Zuckerberg vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Lawyer Sues Meta CEO

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

A lawyer from Indiana named Mark Zuckerberg has taken legal action against Meta’s CEO—who happens to share the same name—after his Facebook accounts were repeatedly suspended for supposed impersonation.

The bankruptcy lawyer said Facebook has been mistakenly flagging his accounts for years. In an interview with Indianapolis TV station 13WTHR, he vented his frustration: “It’s not funny. Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off.”

According to the lawyer, his business account has been disabled five times over the past eight years, while his personal profile was removed on four occasions. “And using a false name! Which I’ve had way longer than he has,” he said. “I’ve got better things to do than sue Facebook. They have more money and more lawyers and more resources than I do. I’d rather not pick a fight with them, but I don’t know how else to make them stop!”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He explained that filing a lawsuit wasn’t his first choice. Each time his accounts were suspended, he tried to resolve the issue directly with Meta, sometimes even receiving apologies via email. Still, the problem persisted.

“I did everything they asked me to do, like I always do. They ask you to appeal if you think your suspension is not proper. I filed the proper appeals with them the very next day and I’ve heard nothing from them and it’s been four months. The last time they did it, it was over six months before they turned my account back on. So I don’t know how else to get their attention,” he said.

The lawyer said the suspensions interfered with his work, preventing him from staying in touch with clients. He also claimed to have lost thousands of dollars in advertising investments for his practice because of the repeated bans.

In his lawsuit, he is asking Meta to permanently reinstate his account and to reimburse him for lost advertising expenses and legal fees. Despite the odds, he said he feels confident about winning his case.