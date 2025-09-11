Reflecting on 9/11: WIBC’s “The Hoosier Call to Courage” Special Offers a Powerful Journey In A Hoosier Perspective

Source: SETH MCALLISTER / Getty

Reflecting on 9/11: WIBC’s “The Hoosier Call to Courage” Special Offers a Powerful Journey Through History In A Hoosier Perspective

As the anniversary of September 11, 2001, approaches, it’s a time for reflection, remembrance, and honoring the resilience of a nation forever changed.

To mark this solemn occasion, 93.1 WIBC presents “The Hoosier Call to Courage”, a deeply moving audio special that takes listeners on a journey through the events of that fateful day and its lasting impact on Indiana and the nation.

Love National? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This special, produced and aired by WIBC, weaves together firsthand accounts, historical context, and the voices of Hoosiers who lived through the tragedy, offering a unique perspective on one of the most defining moments in American history.

It’s more than just a recounting of events—it’s a tribute to the courage, unity, and resolve that emerged in the face of unimaginable loss.

“The Hoosier Call to Courage” highlights the stories of Indiana residents who were directly impacted by the attacks or played critical roles in the aftermath.

From firefighters who traveled to Ground Zero to assist in rescue efforts, to air traffic controllers managing the chaos in the skies, to local leaders navigating the uncertainty of the day, the special captures the human side of 9/11 through the lens of the Hoosier experience.

Listeners will hear from:

Greg Hess , an Indianapolis firefighter who helped bring back steel beams from the Twin Towers to create Indiana’s 9/11 Memorial.

, an Indianapolis firefighter who helped bring back steel beams from the Twin Towers to create Indiana’s 9/11 Memorial. Kevin Brown , an air traffic controller at Indianapolis International Airport, who recalls the unprecedented task of grounding flights and managing diverted aircraft.

, an air traffic controller at Indianapolis International Airport, who recalls the unprecedented task of grounding flights and managing diverted aircraft. Mitch Daniels, then-director of the Office of Management and Budget, who shares his perspective on the federal response and the challenges of rebuilding after the attacks.

The special also honors the bravery of first responders, both in New York and here in Indiana.

It recounts the harrowing experiences of Hoosier firefighters who worked tirelessly at Ground Zero, many of whom later faced health challenges due to their exposure to toxic debris.

Their stories serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by so many in the days, weeks, and years following the attacks.

One of the most poignant elements of the special is its focus on the Indiana 9/11 Memorial, located along the downtown canal in Indianapolis.

The memorial, which features steel beams from the Twin Towers, a bronze eagle, and symbolic design elements, stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of those who lost their lives and those who continue to honor their memory.

The events of 9/11 remain etched in the collective memory of our nation.

“The Hoosier Call to Courage” offers an opportunity to pause, reflect, and remember not only the tragedy but also the resilience and unity that followed.

It’s a chance to hear the voices of those who lived through history and to honor the sacrifices made in the name of freedom.