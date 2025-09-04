Listen Live
Local

The Fight to Protect Morgan County from Proposed Data Center

Morgan County’s plan to build a massive data center campus near Monrovia has sparked widespread resistance.

Published on September 4, 2025

Morgan | Indiana County Maps
Source: NSA Digital Archive / Getty

Data centers are being proposed all over Indiana.

After months of speculation, Morgan County revealed in January that it intends to build a data center campus for an unnamed company.

The proposed development — which could include as many as four buildings — would occupy roughly 391 acres just outside Monrovia’s town boundaries. The site is located north of Indiana 42, east of West Union Church Road, south of Keller Hill Road, and west of Antioch Road.

Since the project’s announcement, the plan has faced strong pushback from local residents. Opponents have cited a range of concerns, from the potential environmental consequences of a large data center, to fears that it will drive energy costs up. Others have expressed frustration that several officials possess additional details but are unable to share them due to non-disclosure agreements.

Alec Willis, who is part of a group called Protect Morgan County, joins Kendall and Casey to discuss their fight against the proposed data center.

You can listen to the full interview here:

