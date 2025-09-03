Prosecutors File Charges in Monon Trail Sexual Assault Case

BrianAJackson/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced today that Larry Duerson, Jr. has been charged with multiple felonies related to two sexual assaults that occurred along the Monon Trail in August.

The incidents happened in the early morning of Aug. 8.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and IMPD Sex Crimes detectives were called to the Monon Trail for an attempted rape investigation.

There, they learned the victim had been attacked by the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Larry Duerson. The victim said Duerson attacked them, causing multiple physical injuries. Good Samaritans interrupted the assault, and Duerson fled the scene.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Later, on Aug. 14, police responded to another attempted rape investigation on the Monon Trail. Detectives soon learned the second victim was attacked in a similar manner as the first, leading investigators to believe they the assaults were related.

IMPD says after several hours of investigation using “various investigative techniques,” detectives soon named Duerson a suspect.

Duerson was arrested without incident Thursday in the 3400 block of North Keystone Avenue. He faces preliminary charges of kidnapping, attempted rape, and strangulation. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office was expected to make final charging decisions.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey recognized the work done by detectives and the courage of the victims and Good Samaritans to come forward.

“These were violent and senseless attacks on community members who were simply enjoying the Monon Trail,” he said. “Their bravery, together with the commitment of our officers, demonstrates the strength of our community and our shared commitment to keep our public spaces safe.”

Duerson faces charges including Attempted Rape, Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, two counts of Kidnapping, two counts of Strangulation, two counts of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, two counts of Sexual Battery, and Intimidation.

“It took immense strength and resilience for the survivors to come forward and share their experiences with law enforcement,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “Their courage, along with the community members who stood by them, has put us in a position to file charges and ensure the defendant remains behind bars while he awaits accountability for these unspeakable allegations.”

Prosecutors have filed a motion for a greater than standard bond, and the court has set Duerson’s bond at $400,000.