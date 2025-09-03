Listen Live
Rain Returns to Indiana Tonight, Cooler Days Ahead

Friday stays quiet with a mix of clouds and mild temps.

Published on September 3, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Rain is expected to roll through the metro area around midnight and continue across the state overnight.

A few showers might linger into early Thursday morning, but things should clear up around the morning commute. Areas near the Ohio River could see light rain through mid-morning.

No severe storms are in the mix, though some spots could pick up between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch of rain.

By Thursday afternoon, skies will start to clear and temperatures will drop, landing in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday stays quiet with a mix of clouds and mild temps. A weak front could bring a few light showers late Friday night.

The weekend looks dry and comfortable, with highs in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week continues the cooler-than-usual trend, with highs sticking around the mid-70s. Things should start warming back up by mid-month.

