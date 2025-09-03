Congress Returns To The DC Swamp. Expect Mike Johnson more foreign aid to be cut, and another Continuing Resolution to be passed. Will the Democrats threaten a government shutdown?

Tony Kinnett:

So with all of the federal injunctions and throwings around at the courts, Congress is now waiting back into the swamp of the US capitol after their lovely little August recess to dive into yet another budget fight and a continuing resolution. Now, I’m going to level with you right here, right now, we’ve already had a lot of budget fights and continuing resolutions and rescission interests that the Trump administration is looking to do to foreign aid almost five-billion-dollar pocket rescission. I can say this, there are two things that are essentially true right out the gate. Number One, some kind of deal, some way, shape or form, somehow is going to come through, with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson getting it through a narrow majority. The Senate might water it down a smidge, it will pass. It will make it to the President’s desk. Why do I say that, because, yeah, it’s happened before. You’ve heard this song and dance. We’ve all heard this song and dance. Now at this particular point in time, it’s going to get a little bit hairy for the Democrats if they try to force some type of government down. We are now within breathing distance of the big campaign swing of the midterm elections, and I have told you that you are in the throes of announcing retirements. We talked about Senator Jody Ernst of Iowa no longer going to be running for reelection. Now Representative Nadler, that’s right, the man whose pants go up to his forehead is also retiring. It’s going to be an interesting mid-term. Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, they have no political capital, none. They have no good will with the American people, they have no active policies that Americans support. They have no active stake in anything of the country of value to the rest of them. And really, it’s so awkward now that Illinois can’t even go through with gerrymandering, because there’s nothing left to gerrymander. So, what do the Democrats have, well, they have now called for bipartisanship, which is freaking hilarious that now, just now, after calling every single Republican in the country a hate filled, homophobic, transphobic, fascist, bigoted Nazi, all of the sudden out of the magnanimous nature of Hakeem Jeffries and the wise shrewd kindness of chuckles Schumer. Now they’re ready to come out and be bipartisan. That’s really freaking funny. And again, as we continue to progress through this year for the Trump administration, he has been able to maintain momentum. The Democrats have not been able to get any momentum going whatsoever. And in their most desperate moments, they’ve turned to like the Epstein files, and that ain’t working out so well either, because now the House Oversight Committee right before the show has chucked out, I believe over 32,000 images, 33,000 images and documents related to the Epstein situation. And of course, I’m sure that looking through… that will be just… I’m not even gonna begin to speculate on those particular releases. We’ll get to them when we get to them. But if Democrats think that’s going to be the move… yeah, I don’t think so. However, if we’re actually going to dig into this particular instance, a closer look at the hill is very necessary. You know, guys, sometimes I feel like I’m not I may be the only guy that’s not in Washington, DC. So, while Stephen Kent was in Union Station dealing with well, you know, the guy in a giraffe onesie. Rob Bluey, our president of the Daily Signal, was walking by the gaggle, the fiasco, the bold protest of old hippies, Rob. You didn’t get any of that smell on you, did you?