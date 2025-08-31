Listen Live
"Aggressive Dog" Shot in Carmel Stabbing Investigation

Carmel Police Shoot "Aggressive Dog" During Stabbing Investigation

Published on August 31, 2025

Carmel Police
CARMEL, Ind.–A dog was shot by officers in Carmel while they were responding to a stabbing incident Sunday morning.

The Carmel Police Department says they got a frantic 911 call about a person being stabbed at around 4:33 am in the 500 block of E. 111th Street. Shortly after they got there, they say they heard someone calling for help from inside a detached garage.

When they tried to get to the person inside and provide help, they say that’s when they were confronted by an aggressive dog. The dog was shot by officers, so they could get to the person who needed help. The Carmel Fire Department transported the dog to an emergency veterinary clinic, where it sadly had to be euthanized.

They found one person who had a puncture in her arm, but did not want to be taken to a hospital.

“Officers never want to harm an animal, and these moments remain in their minds long after the call ends. Their first responsibility in this situation was to reach the person who appeared to be in danger and ensure medical care could be provided. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the loss of the dog. Through it all, the Carmel Police Department remains committed to protecting and serving our community with care and dedication,” said the Carmel Police Department in a post on Facebook.

