NWS: Cold Front and Possible Rain Chances
STATEWIDE — “We’re looking at very pleasant weather at the start of the work week.” That’s the message from Casey Crosbie, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
“On Monday, temperatures will be a little warmer than Sunday afternoon, probably around low 80s,” Crosbie says. “It’ll be dry, not a lot of humidity, and mostly sunny skies.”
He says the state will go through a cold front and higher rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will fall even lower than how they were over the weekend by this coming Friday.
“We may have highs in the low 70s by Friday,” Crosbie says.
