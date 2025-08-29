Source: Juliana Yamada / Getty

Trump Revokes Kamala Harris’ Secret Service Protection

President Donald Trump has officially revoked Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, ending an extension granted by former President Joe Biden.

Harris, who was entitled to six months of protection after leaving office, had her security extended by an additional year through a Biden executive memorandum.

Trump’s decision, effective September 1, cancels this extension.

The move comes as Harris prepares for a high-profile book tour promoting her memoir, “107 Days,” which will take her to major cities across the U.S.

Critics, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, have expressed concerns about the potential risks to Harris, citing her history as the first Black and female vice president and the security challenges she faced during her tenure.

Harris’ team has expressed gratitude to the Secret Service for their service, while local and state officials are exploring alternative security measures.