Kyle Schwarber Joins Elite Club With Four-Homer Night

Published on August 28, 2025

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Kyle Schwarber Joins Elite Club with Four-Homer Night

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber made history on August 28, becoming the 21st player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game.

In the Phillies’ dominant 19-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves, Schwarber went 4-for-6 with nine RBIs, setting a new franchise record.

His homers came off three different pitchers, showcasing his power and precision.

This marks the third four-homer game of the 2025 season, following similar feats by Eugenio Suárez of the Diamondbacks in April and Nick Kurtz of the Athletics in July.

Schwarber’s performance also pushed his season total to 49 home runs, a career high, and second-most in Phillies history, trailing only Ryan Howard’s 58 in 2006.

A former Indiana Hoosier and fourth overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Schwarber has enjoyed a stellar career, including a World Series title with the Cubs.

His relentless drive and power at the plate continue to make him one of baseball’s most feared hitters.

