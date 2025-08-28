Stanley 1913 Partners With Caitlin Clark For A Game-Changing C...
Stanley 1913 Partners With Caitlin Clark For A Game-Changing Collaboration
Seattle-based lifestyle brand Stanley 1913 has announced an exciting new partnership with Caitlin Clark.
This multi-year collaboration kicks off with the launch of the Stanley 1913 x Caitlin Clark Collection, a high-performance hydration line designed in collaboration with Clark, set to debut on September 3.
The collection, inspired by Clark’s bold and dynamic presence on the court, features a unique “Caitlin Clark Blacktop” colorway in purple, blue, and black.
Each product is adorned with high-gloss basketball artwork, Clark’s signature, and her iconic #22. The lineup includes:
- Quencher® ProTour Flip Straw Tumblers (40 oz and 30 oz) – Sleek, leakproof, and performance-driven.
- IceFlow™ Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle (24 oz) – Lightweight with AeroLight™ technology for easy hydration.
- IceFlow™ Flip Straw Jug (64 oz) – Designed for all-day hydration with fewer refills.
This partnership underscores Stanley 1913’s commitment to empowering athletes and fans alike, blending innovation with a relentless drive for excellence.
Caitlin Clark, a rising global icon, embodies the brand’s values of grit, determination, and purpose.
“Partnering with Stanley 1913 is an exciting opportunity to work with a brand that shares my values and champions women’s sports,” said Clark. “This collection has something for everyone – from athletes to fans.”
The collection will be available on stanley1913.com and select retailers like SCHEELS and DICK’S Sporting Goods throughout September.
