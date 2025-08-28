Would Gov. Braun Call Special Session For Redistricting?
“This needs to be a slower process, rather than rush into,”
With new population data and shifting district lines, questions have arisen about whether now is the time to take bold action and ensure our legislative maps truly reflect the will of Hoosiers—not the interests of Washington insiders or activist judges.
Hammer and Nigel speak with Governor Mike Braun candidly about the possibility of calling a special session to address redistricting in Indiana. A lifelong businessman and committed constitutional conservative, Braun outlines why redistricting done right is not only a matter of good governance—but a necessary step to preserve the voice of everyday citizens, uphold election integrity, and reinforce the foundational values that make Indiana strong.
Listen to the full conversation here:
