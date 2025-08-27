Power Couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are Getting Hitched

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have announced their engagement after nearly two years of dating. The couple confirmed the news via a heartfelt joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025, captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The post, set to Swift’s song “So High School,” featured images of Kelce down on one knee amid a garden of pink and white flowers, a close-up of Swift’s engagement ring, and drew over 17 million likes.

Kelce—an acclaimed tight end with multiple Super Bowl titles—proposed in a romantic garden setting in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, almost two weeks before the announcement. His father, Ed Kelce, revealed that Taylor was growing impatient for the proposal, and although Travis considered waiting to stage a grander event, both families encouraged him to seize the moment. The proposal was simple, intimate, and followed by a family FaceTime call and a dinner with both their parents.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship, which began in 2023 after Kelce publicly expressed his admiration for her on his podcast, has become a cultural phenomenon—often dubbed a modern “fairytale.” Their romance has captured widespread attention, with Swift frequently seen rooting for Kelce at NFL games and Kelce making surprise appearances on her Eras Tour.

Kendall and Casey share their thoughts on the big announcement: