Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Tuesday that 55-year-old Julian Wachner, a multi-Grammy-nominated conductor, composer, and keyboardist, was charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material (Level 5 Felony) and Possession of Cocaine (Level 4 Felony).

Court documents say Wachner admitted to using crypotcurrency hundreds of times to purchase child porn.

The investigation began Wachner on August 8th this year when the finance company Robinhood, which handles cryptocurrency transactions, let officers know that Wachner was using their app to purchase child pornography.

According to court documents, Wachner had been doing some shady things on his Robinhood account between August 2024 and February 2025.

Wachner confessed to police that he used cryptocurrency to purchase tokens on a dark web platform known to be a major source of child sex abuse material.

Wachner told police that he preferred child sex abuse material depicting children between 6 and 13 years old.

He said he downloaded and deleted child sex abuse material over the past several years. An external hard drive containing all of the material from his laptop were recovered. Police also recovered a stash of cocaine he said was next to his laptop.

“The allegations in this case include the horrifying and unimaginable sexual abuse of children, including infants,” Prosecutor Mears says. “We will aggressively prosecute the defendant’s alleged purchase and possession of disturbing child sex abuse material.”