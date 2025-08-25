Indiana, 18 Other States Deploying Guard Troops to Assist ICE
Indiana, 18 Other States Deploying Guard Troops to Assist ICE Agents
STATEWIDE — Indiana is joining 18 other states in deploying National Guard members to support federal immigration officers.
White House border czar Tom Homan confirmed the news Saturday. He said 1,700 Guard members will assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with duties relating to transportation and intelligence, helping ICE officers, who Homan said are overwhelmed.
“ICE has fewer than 5,000 deportation officers,” said Homan. “We have more than 20 million illegal aliens and we’re trying to locate almost 700,000 with criminal histories.”
According to a spokesperson with the Defense Department, troops will deploy to Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.
Homan told Fox News last weekend that thousands of public and national security threats are being arrested every week.
“By spreading the National Guard, helping DHS on the streets, it’s going to happen that much quicker,” Homan said.
The Pentagon said they expect this mission to last at least through mid-November.
Assistance from the National Guard in support of ICE is different from the recent deployment of troops to Washington, D.C., by the Trump administration. President Trump said on Monday that there has not been a homicide in D.C. in over 10 days since troops started patrolling the city. He also has pondered sending Guard troops to other major cities like Chicago.
The Indiana National Guard has also formed a new partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the State Partnership Program. A signing ceremony in Saudi Arabia solidified the alliance.
The State Partnership Program focuses on developing trust, enhancing regional security, and promoting lasting military cooperation between the two entities.
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash