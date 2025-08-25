Listen Live
Lynx Take Down Depleted Indiana Fever 97-84

Published on August 24, 2025

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx
Ellen Schmidt

MINNEAPOLIS, MN.–The Indiana Fever led by five at the end of the first quarter, but ended up falling to the Minnesota Lynx Sunday night 97-84 at the Target Center.

The Fever led by as many as 10, but the Lynx took the lead in the second quarter and would go on to win. Indiana was without five key players including Caitlin Clark who continues to deal with a groin injury.

Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier led all scorers with 32 points and nine rebounds.

Kelsey Mitchell was Indiana’s leading scorer with 26 points.

The Lynx shot 57% from the field and 93% from the free throw line. The Fever have lost four of their last five games to put their record at 19-18.

Minnesota now has the best record in the WNBA at 30-7.

The Fever’s next game is Tuesday night against Seattle at 7 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

