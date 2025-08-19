Listen Live
Indianapolis Colts Bolster Secondary with Xavien Howard Signing

Published on August 18, 2025

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran cornerback Xavien Howard, marking his return to the NFL after sitting out the entire 2024 season due to injury.

The deal is reportedly a one‑year contract worth up to $5 million.

At age 32, Howard who is a dominant ballhawk arrives in Indianapolis hoping to reignite his elite form.

A four‑time Pro Bowler (2018, 2020–2022) and two‑time NFL interceptions leader (with 7 picks in 2018 and 10 in 2020), he also earned First‑Team All‑Pro honors in 2020.

Over his eight seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2016–2023), Howard accumulated 29 career interceptions, 95 passes defended, and 331 total tackles in 100 games.

The Colts’ passing defense suffered from a slew of injuries in training camp: slot corner Kenny Moore II is sidelined with a knee injury, rookie Justin Walley is out for the season with a torn ACL, and both Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents are down with hamstring issues.

Additionally, safety depth took a hit as Hunter Wohler landed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Howard’s arrival aims to plug these critical gaps and provide veteran stability.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo—who coached Howard as Miami’s defensive backs coach during Howard’s rookie years (2016–2017)—expressed confidence in his former pupil’s abilities: “He’s an elite interceptor… his ball skills… they don’t go away with time.”

The stage is set for a symbolic and challenging Week 1 debut—Howard could face his former team, the Dolphins, when they visit Indianapolis in the season opener.

