“Ketamine Queen” Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry Overdose Case
‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry Overdose Case
Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the “Ketamine Queen,” has officially agreed to plead guilty to multiple federal charges linked to the October 28, 2023, overdose death of Friends star Matthew Perry.
Sangha faces five federal counts: one for maintaining a drug-involved premises, three for distribution of ketamine, and one particularly severe count of ketamine distribution resulting in death or serious bodily injury.
She admitted to supplying Perry with the fatal ketamine dose through intermediaries, after he had already sought the drug as an off-label treatment for depression. Prosecutors say she also encouraged deletion of incriminating messages following Perry’s death.
Sangha is the fifth and final individual implicated in the case to plead guilty.
Previously, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, director Erik Fleming, and physicians Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia all entered guilty pleas in connection with their roles in providing ketamine to Perry.
Though prosecutors could seek up to 45 years in prison, it’s expected they will request a lesser sentence.
Sangha, a dual U.S.–U.K. citizen, has been detained since her arrest in August 2024.
Matthew Perry, 54, known globally for his portrayal of Chandler Bing, tragically died at his Los Angeles residence. Official findings point to acute ketamine effects as the primary cause of death. In his final weeks, Perry had increasingly turned to illicit sources for ketamine, beyond what his legitimate healthcare providers would supply
- 1 Dead, Multiple Injured from 3 Overnight Shootings Around Indy
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash