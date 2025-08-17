NWS: Hot Temperatures and Scattered Storms This Week
STATEWIDE — Heat has been a major factor through Indiana these past several days, but it will stick around.
Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says the state will experience sunny skies on Monday, but that’s not all.
“The state is also expected to experience warm and humid conditions, with high temperatures near 90,” Puma says. “On Tuesday, a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high near 91.”
Puma says you might see temperatures cool down by just a little bit on Wednesday.
“On Wednesday, the chances for showers, thunderstorms, and rain is 20%,” Puma says.
He added how the temperatures will roll out at the end of the work week.
“On Thursday, we’ll only have a high near 84,” Puma says. “On Friday, we’ll have sunny skies with a high near 88.”
Puma added that a heat advisory is not in effect though.
“But any time you’re dealing with a hot, humid air mass and high temperatures in the 90s, you do want to take a little extra time to stay safe,” Puma says.
To stay safe, drink a lot of water. If you ever feel yourself getting hot, try to spend more time indoors.
