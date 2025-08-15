Listen Live
Local

EPA Cancels Solar Grants, Indiana Loses $117 Million

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Solar panels
Source: Photo: Mauricio Palos/Bloomberg via Getty Images

STATEWIDE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has terminated the “Solar for All” grant program, a decision that has rescinded $7 billion in nationwide funding and directly impacts lower-income communities, including those in Indiana.

The program, which was approved in 2024, was intended to provide clean energy access to underserved households. Indiana has lost $117 million that was designated for its solar initiatives.

Green energy advocates have called the cancellation a major setback, as the program was designed to help an estimated 70,000 Indiana homes save up to 20% on their electric bills. It was also expected to create new job opportunities within the state’s clean energy sector.

Alison Becker of Solar Opportunities Indiana confirmed the organization received a termination letter from the EPA. The letter states the program has 120 days to decide on its next steps, which could include appealing the decision in court, ending the program, or continuing parts of it through private fundraising.

Becker’s organization is exploring its options to keep the solar opportunities available to the communities that need them most.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close