Redistricting Solidarity: Indiana Democrats Join Texas Democrats in Chicago

Indiana Democrats Join Texas Democrats in Chicago

Published on August 13, 2025

Texas Democratic Lawmakers Flee State In Effort To Halt Redistricting Legislation
Jim Vondruska

CHICAGO, IL.–Democrats from Indianapolis say they felt it was important to stand in solidarity with Texas Democrats in Chicago to denounce redistricting on Wednesday.

“The position we face today should trouble every American who believes in the promise of this country,” said Cherrish Pryor in a press conference. She has served as the Democratic Floor Leader since 2018.

Pryor says the idea of redistricting and redrawing lines is “morally corrupt.”

“While Texas is on the front lines of this fight, Indiana may be next in line,” said Pryor.

Pryor went on to say that she believes that members of the Republican Party are having these conversations at the federal level because they “know” that the policies are “failing.”

To move forward with redistricting efforts in Indiana, Indiana Governor Mike Braun would have to call a special session of the Indiana General Assembly. He has been noncommittal on that so far.

