Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to Introduce 2026 Budget to City-County Council

Published on August 10, 2025

Joe Hogsett
The Office of Mayor Joe Hogsett

INDIANAPOLIS–Mayor Joe Hogsett will present the City of Indianapolis and Marion County 2026 Operating Budget and Fiscal Package to the City-County Council Monday night.

Hogsett describes budget as “fully balanced” and will maintain investments in public safety, infrastructure, economic development, housing, and quality of life without a tax increase.

The latest documents show that public safety would again take the largest share of money, with more than $698 million budgeted, up more than 6% from what was approved last year.

Public works is also getting a boost. The department is seeing $257 million allocated, a more than 4% increase.

The City-Council meeting to discuss the budget is set to start at 7 p.m. in the Public Assembly Room at the City-County Building.

Following the budget presentation Monday, a month of committee meetings will be in session. All of them are open to the public, which will allowing people in attendance the chance to weigh in on how their tax dollars are spent.

