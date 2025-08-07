Listen Live
Local

How To Listen Live To The Indianapolis Colts On The Radio

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: NOV 10 Bills at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

How To Listen Live To The Indianapolis Colts On The Radio

📻 Where to Tune In

Catch every minute of the Indianapolis Colts live on 93.5 FM and 107.5 FM The Fan in Indy, or on 97.1 Hank FM (WLHK) for those who prefer Country 97.1. All three stations serve as the Colts’ flagship broadcast partners.

🎙️ Pre‑Game, In‑Game & Post‑Game Coverage

🚗 Can’t Get the Signal?

Traditional streaming of the live game is restricted due to NFL broadcasting rights. The Colts games are only available over the air on local FM radio. Online streaming of Colts programming may default to alternate ESPN feed during live games if out of local range.

📱 Want to Stream Out of Market?

Some fans outside the Indianapolis area use services like the Colts official app, NFL Game Pass, or TuneIn with limited success—though streams may be geo‑blocked once the game begins. For consistent quality, staying within FM signal range remains best.

SEE ALSO

How To Listen Live To The Indianapolis Colts On The Radio  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close