City Council Proposes Stricter Curfew with Hefty Fines for Parents

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – In a move aimed at curbing youth violence and increasing parental accountability, Indianapolis City-County Council’s Republican caucus is proposing a stricter juvenile curfew ordinance that includes significant fines for parents of repeat offenders. The proposal comes in the wake of recent high-profile shootings involving teenagers in the city.

The proposed ordinance would set new, earlier curfew times for minors and introduce a tiered system of fines for parents. A first curfew violation would result in a written notice being sent to a child’s parents or guardians. A second violation would carry a fine of $500, with all subsequent violations resulting in a $1,500 fine.

The measure aims to “put more teeth into” the existing curfew law, which some officials and community leaders have criticized as lacking consequences. The proposal sets the following curfews for minors, advancing the times by two hours compared to the current state law:

Ages 15-17: Must be off the streets by 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Under Age 15: Must be off the streets by 9 p.m. every day of the week.

The new proposal is a temporary, 120-day measure designed to give police and community partners additional tools to address the issue of youth violence. The City-County Council is expected to officially introduce the proposals at its next meeting, after which they will be heard in a committee before heading to a full council vote in September.

Supporters, including some council members from both political parties and community leaders, believe the financial penalties will get parents’ attention and lead to a safer community.