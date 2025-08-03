A Person Dead After Being Struck by Vehicle on I-465

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indiana State Police, a person was hit by a vehicle Sunday morning on the west side of I-465.

It happened after 3:45 a.m. at mile marker 17.9 on I-465 southbound, between West 38th and 46th Streets.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the person was crossing I-465 on foot, and then they were struck by the vehicle.

The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but they died later that morning.

The driver cooperated with police and stayed at the scene.