A Person Dead After Being Struck by Vehicle on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indiana State Police, a person was hit by a vehicle Sunday morning on the west side of I-465.
It happened after 3:45 a.m. at mile marker 17.9 on I-465 southbound, between West 38th and 46th Streets.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the person was crossing I-465 on foot, and then they were struck by the vehicle.
The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but they died later that morning.
The driver cooperated with police and stayed at the scene.
