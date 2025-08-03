Listen Live
Local

A Person Dead After Being Struck by Vehicle on I-465

Published on August 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indiana State Police, a person was hit by a vehicle Sunday morning on the west side of I-465.

It happened after 3:45 a.m. at mile marker 17.9 on I-465 southbound, between West 38th and 46th Streets.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the person was crossing I-465 on foot, and then they were struck by the vehicle.

The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but they died later that morning.

The driver cooperated with police and stayed at the scene.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close