Exclusive: World’s Most Prolific Sperm Donor Talks to The Chicks!

(Surachet99/Getty Images)

27-year-old Kyle Gordy is known as America’s most prolific sperm donor. According to the Mirror, his sperm donation services have been in high demand since he first started advertising them on Facebook four years ago.

‘I’m a very, very popular guy. 100 people hit me up every month. I’m in high demand. I can’t help everyone but I usually donate to between two and five people every month,’ he said, noting that his services are free.

In other words, Gordy is engaged in a philanthropic endeavor.

Friday morning, Kyle called into the Chicks on the Right to clear up the all of the ‘fake news’ of late concerning his story.

Click the link below to hear the Chicks’ full interview with Kyle Gordy: