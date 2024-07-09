Listen Live
Local

Man Arrested in Marion After Breaking Into and Stealing Car from Local Business

Published on July 9, 2024

silhouette of a male criminal suspect with hands up during night pursuit in front of the police car headlights

Source: Михаил Руденко / Getty

MARION, Ind. — Marion police say that on Monday they arrested a man who broke into Junk Monkey’s at 1021 Mason Blvd. and stole one of the company’s trucks.

A press release claims that investigators discovered Bradley J. Clay, 28, was having a psychotic breakdown and during that episode broke the window of Junk Monkey’s. He would gain entry into the building and eventually steal one of the businesses trucks.

Officers would eventually locate Clay at the 1400 block of West 8th St. While attempting to make the arrest, Clay would begin fighting with police. One officer would have to tase him before placing him in custody.

Three officers had minor cuts on their hands as a result of the fight with Clay. They were exposed to his blood during the fight and were treated before resuming their work.

Clay was transported to a local hospital for treatment before being transported to the Grant County Jail. He was charged with burglary, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, and theft of less than $750.

He was also received additional charges in an unrelated case. He would get another Burglary and auto theft charge for that.

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

