Rossi Out, Lundgaard In. The Carousel Continues To Turn At Arrow McLaren

INDIANAPOLIS — In yet another driver line-up change, Arrow McLaren has announced they will mutually part ways with Alexander Rossi at the end of the season and bring in Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 car for 2025.

The move is the latest of many made this season amongst the drivers in the Arrow McLaren stable, but what makes this one unique is that this only pertains to next season’s lineup.

“I’m excited to have my plans set for 2025 and beyond, and I’m thrilled it’s with Arrow McLaren,” Lundgaard said in an emailed statement. “I have a lot of respect for Zak, Gavin, Tony, and the team, and I think Pato, Nolan and I will work well together.”

Lundgaard will move to McLaren from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing where he has been since he first came into the series in 2021.

“I’m focused 100% on finishing this season strong with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” Lundgaard added. “We have a lot of the season left, but this is a huge weight off my shoulders that will hopefully let me compete at my best the next nine races.”

Alexander Rossi will depart the team after only two seasons once the 2024 campaign is complete. He had come to McLaren after seven seasons at Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global) at the start of 2023.

“My time at Arrow McLaren, while it’s been only short two seasons, has been rewarding in many ways. I’m grateful to have been part of the team’s internal growth,” Rossi said.

The split between McLaren and Rossi appears to have been over terms of a possible new deal rather than performance-based. Rossi has scored just two podium finishes in his time with McLaren, along with eight top-five finishes. Rossi has won seven races in his career in IndyCar, including the Indianapolis 500. All those wins were with Andretti.

“We were not able to come to terms on a new deal, so the mutual decision to part ways is amicable,” Rossi said. “I’m very confident with current discussions in the paddock to land a new spot. I’ll have good news to follow soon.”