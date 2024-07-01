Indianapolis Man Convicted for Planning Armed Robberies

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal jury has convicted Demetris Campbell, 29, of Indianapolis, on several charges of armed robbery.

Court documents and evidence used in the trial claim Campbell committed four different robberies between July 19th and July 28th of 2020. He attempted at least four armed robberies while using an online marketplace to lure them to an apartment complex.

The victims would show up thinking they were making a purpose, and Campbell would rob them.

One victim was a 15-year-old who was hit in the face with a pistol. The second robbery included a mother and her two children. The Mom was held at gunpoint and had her phone and cash stolen. The third robbery included a woman who was lured to the same apartment complex. She was held at gun point and had over $500 stolen from her, say court docs. The final robbery included two men. They didn’t feel safe and tried to leave, but someone working wight Campbell blocked them in with a car. That man, Angel Montano, shot the two men, killing one of them and hurting the other.

Campbell was arrested July 29th. Police say he and Montano were working together and splitting the profits. Montano was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison in 2023.

Campbell was found guilty on several charges related to planning and executing the armed robberies.