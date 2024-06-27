Listen Live
Local

Spartz Discusses “Lack Of Liability” Vaccine Makers In House Hearing

Published on June 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former Race Car Driver Mario Andretti Joins Rep. John James For Capitol Hill Press Conference

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee discussed whether vaccine manufacturers should be held to more account in the wake of the COVID pandemic and some of the difficulties with vaccines that occurred.

The current statute says that vaccine manufacturers cannot be sued for any damages someone may encounter from a vaccine.

The law says “No vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death associated with the administration of a vaccine after October 1, 1988, if the injury or death resulted from side effects that were unavoidable even though the vaccine was properly prepared and was accompanied by proper directions and warnings.”

The hearing on Wednesday mostly looked into the fallout from these vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna “rushing” the development of their vaccines and the “politicization” that followed when it came to requiring vaccines for kids or members of the military.

But, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN-5th) wanted to know more about the ramifications these manufacturers could have faced if something horribly wrong could have happened as a result of their vaccines. She said throughout the pandemic there were many Americans who didn’t trust the vaccine for many reasons.

“Lack of transparency and lack of liability. That’s what creates a lack of trust,” she said. “This pandemic was really, unfortunately, a terrible example of that. But, also it was heavily politicized. We politicized people’s lives.”

Spartz asked for some perspective on the liability, or lack thereof, that vaccine manufacturers have.

“I’m not aware of any other product that has the liability protection that vaccines are provided,” said Aaron Siri, a lawyer who specializes in healthcare liability litigation. “Drugs come off the market all the time. That’s why many of the consumer products in this room and that you experience every day is safer. They have to pay if they injure people.”

Nothing was discussed further about possibly rethinking the law cited earlier that protects vaccine makers from being sued. Other experts at the hearing testified that these protections were needed because the vaccine saved many lives at the height of the pandemic. They also said there is recourse for people injured by vaccines through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hammer & Nigel's Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate Bingo Card
Editorial Staff

Hammer & Nigel’s Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

2003 So Cal Gen Con
Producer Karl

CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You’re Jewish or Support Israel’s Right to Exist

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HEALTH-VIRUS-AID
Editorial Staff

President Joe Biden As “The Gibberish Man” Returns

Monon Special promo poster 28 items
Kurt Darling

WIBC NEWS SPECIAL: The Monon: A Journey Down The Hoosier Line!

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close