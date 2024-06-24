Listen Live
Hazardous Materials Teams Respond to Indy Flammable Liquid Spill

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department's social media, the spill occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Published on June 24, 2024

Source: PHOTO: (Thinkstock/Bluraz)

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, hazardous materials teams from Wayne Township Fire Department and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a flammable liquid spill on the west side of Indianapolis.

The incident, located at the 2100 block of Stout Field West Drive, required specialized equipment for cleanup.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department’s social media, the spill occurred around 5:30 a.m. Officials confirmed there is no danger to the public, although the cleanup process is expected to take several hours.

No injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters. Authorities reiterated that evacuations are not needed beyond the immediate area of the spill site.

