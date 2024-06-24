Fort Wayne Officer Fatally Shoots Man During Traffic Stop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A police officer fired their gun during an incident in Fort Wayne over the weekend.

Fort Wayne Police say a man was killed in the shooting late Saturday night, and it was the city’s branch of the NAACP who identified the person shot. It was Linzell Parhim who was killed, they say.

A video posted on social media is going viral and in it, someone is urging Parhim several times to put his hands up, while the officer is heard in the background telling Parhim “Don’t reach for that f***ing gun, don’t f***ing dare.” Two shots were then fired by the officer who is now on administrative leave.

Fort Wayne Police said in a statement that “Actions from the occupants inside the vehicle caused the officer to discharge their weapon.”

The Fort Wayne chapter of the NAACP released a statement:

“The NAACP first extends our heartfelt sympathy to Linzell Parhm’s family and friends. We want to inform the entire Fort Wayne and Allen County community that once we have met with the family, we will make a public statement regarding this tragic incident because, as our mission states, we are dedicated to ensuring truth and justice are served.”

Mayor Sharon Tucker said she is in constant communication with leaders of Fort Wayne Police. Both the Fort Wayne Police Department and Indiana State Police are handling the investigation into the incident.